Unknown suspect in Johnson County identified thanks to public tips

What's new:

The Johnson County Sheriff's Office has identified an unknown suspect thanks to tips from the public.

The man is 23-year-old Jacob Christian Arriaga Guerrero.

He's now charged with aggravated robbery, tampering with physical evidence, evading in a vehicle, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

He could face additional charges pending the outcome of an investigation.

Original Story

Do you recognize this man?

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify him because he is suspected of "serious crimes."

However, the sheriff’s office said he is not cooperating and refuses to identify himself.

What we don't know:

The sheriff’s office didn’t release any information about the "serious crimes" the man is accused of.

The department also didn’t say when or where he was arrested.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 817-556-6060.