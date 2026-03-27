Johnson County Sheriff Adam King re-indicted on perjury charge in sexual harassment case
CLEBURNE, Texas - The Johnson County sheriff was indicted again for allegedly lying to a grand jury in connection with sexual harassment allegations.
What's new:
Sheriff Adam King was indicted this week for aggravated perjury after he allegedly lied to a Johnson County grand jury.
The backstory:
The additional charge comes after a months-long legal battle.
It started this past August with allegations of King sexually harassing multiple women in the sheriff’s office.
King claimed he did not intentionally change a woman’s schedule after he learned she had made accusations against him. His statements were refuted by two witnesses.
What's next:
The original sexual harassment, abuse of office, and retaliation against a witness charges brought against King are expected to go to trial in May.
The Source: The information in this story comes from Johnson County and past news coverage.