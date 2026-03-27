Johnson County Sheriff Adam King re-indicted on perjury charge in sexual harassment case

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The Brief Sheriff Adam King faces a new indictment for aggravated perjury after allegedly lying to a grand jury about his conduct. The charges stem from sexual harassment allegations involving multiple women and claims of retaliatory scheduling changes. King is scheduled for trial in May on the original charges of harassment, abuse of office, and witness retaliation.



The Johnson County sheriff was indicted again for allegedly lying to a grand jury in connection with sexual harassment allegations.

What's new:

Sheriff Adam King was indicted this week for aggravated perjury after he allegedly lied to a Johnson County grand jury.

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The backstory:

The additional charge comes after a months-long legal battle.

It started this past August with allegations of King sexually harassing multiple women in the sheriff’s office.

King claimed he did not intentionally change a woman’s schedule after he learned she had made accusations against him. His statements were refuted by two witnesses.

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What's next:

The original sexual harassment, abuse of office, and retaliation against a witness charges brought against King are expected to go to trial in May.