Johnson County youth coach arrested in child sexual abuse case

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The Brief Keene police arrested 31-year-old Brandon Vanscoy for the alleged aggravated sexual assault of a child. The arrest followed a Thursday report from a parent and a forensic interview with the juvenile victim. Officials are currently withholding the victim's age and their relationship to Vanscoy to protect the case's integrity.



A Johnson County youth coach is facing charges after being accused of sexually abusing a child in Keene.

What we know:

Keene police said their investigation into 31-year-old Brandon Vanscoy began this past Thursday after a parent of a juvenile filed a report.

The child was interviewed by forensic investigators at the Johnson County Children’s Advocacy Center about an offense that allegedly occurred on March 22.

Police said the interview, along with corroborating investigative efforts, gave them probable cause to arrest Vanscoy for the aggravated sexual assault of a child.

He’s now being held in the Johnson County jail.

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Dig deeper:

Records show Vanscoy was a baseball coach with the Burleson Youth Association.

BYA confirmed the recent removal of a volunteer coach who was arrested last week in Keene and charged with a serious criminal offense involving a minor. He is no longer affiliated with BYA in any capacity, the organization said in a statement on its Facebook page.

What we don't know:

Law enforcement officials haven’t released any information about the case, including the alleged victim’s age or details about how Vanscoy knew the child. So, it's not clear if the child played on one of Vanscoy's teams.

Keene police said they would not be releasing that information to protect the integrity of the case.