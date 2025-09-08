Johnson County judge on sheriff's arrest: 'This is certainly not what any of us wanted

The Brief The Johnson County Commissioners recieved an update on the status of the sheriff's office during Monday morning's Commissioner's Court meeting. Sheriff Adam King was indicted last month on charges of sexual harassment and retaliation following a Texas Rangers investigation. County Judge Christopher Boedeker told Interim Sheriff Ben Arriola, "This is certainly not what any of us wanted."



What's new:

The agenda for Monday’s Commissioner’s Court meeting included an update on the sheriff’s office. But commissioners glazed over that agenda item, offering no new details.

What we know:

What we know remains the same.

Sheriff Adam King was indicted on charges of misdemeanor sexual harassment and felony retaliation.

The allegations against him came to light during a six-week Texas Rangers investigation.

Investigators believe King made inappropriate comments toward female coworkers and made unwanted sexual advances toward them, dating back 18 months.

One woman said King threatened to have her arrested if she reported what he said to her.

King was booked into his own jail. After bonding out, he placed himself on administrative leave while the legal process plays out.

What they're saying:

Interim Sheriff Ben Arriola assured the commissioner that all is well in the sheriff’s office.

"We have hundreds of good people, not only our sworn personnel but our non-sworn personnel. They are dedicated law enforcement professionals. They come in to work every day. They put forth their full faith and effort to serve the citizens of this county. They always have and they always will," he said.

"We thank you for stepping in to what is a very challenging situation. We appreciate your calm demeanor, your temperament and your leadership through this. I know this is not an easy place. This is certainly not what any of us wanted," County Judge Christopher Boedeker replied.