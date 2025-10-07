Johnson County high-speed chase ends with deputy injured in fiery crash, suspect arrested

article

A police pursuit that spanned two counties ended with a Johnson County sheriff’s deputy suffering a broken arm and other serious injuries, and the capture of a wanted man on felony warrants late Saturday night, authorities said.

Johnson County Chase

Timeline:

It started around 9 p.m. on Oct. 4, 2025, after Johnson County Sheriff’s Deputies received a tip from a bondsman that Christopher Roth, who was wanted on felony warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon from Johnson County, and evading arrest in Dallas County, was at a home in Johnson County.

At 9:27 p.m., Deputy Cortez initiated a traffic stop on Roth’s vehicle traveling northbound on County Road 608 for an inoperable license plate light. Roth drove off, leading deputies on a pursuit that entered Tarrant County.

During the chase at 9:34 p.m., Deputy Bribiesca, who was helping as the secondary unit, lost control of his patrol vehicle on Retta Road near Berry Road and crashed into a tree at a high rate of speed. The vehicle immediately caught fire, and Deputy Bribiesca briefly lost consciousness.

The injured deputy was saved by the quick actions of Deputy Fetterolf and Corporal White, who arrived within moments, pulled Deputy Bribiesca from the burning vehicle, and began rendering aid. A nearby resident also helped by extinguishing the flames with a fire extinguisher.

Deputy Bribiesca was taken to a Fort Worth hospital, where he underwent surgery for a broken arm. He has since been released and is expected to make a full recovery.

Meanwhile, Deputy Cortez continued the pursuit. Roth eventually crashed into dense vegetation and ran from the scene, but was found and taken into custody with the help of the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Mansfield Police Department.

Roth, who had minor injuries, was medically cleared and booked into the Johnson County Jail on the original two felony warrants, plus the new charge of evading arrest/detention with vehicle causing serious bodily injury.

What they're saying:

Sheriff’s Office leadership issued a statement commending the "quick and heroic actions" of Deputies Fetterolf and Corporal White for ensuring Deputy Bribiesca’s survival, and extended a special thank you to the citizen who assisted with the fire.