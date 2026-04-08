Deputy shot in the face as gunman opens fire at scene of trailer home fire

The Brief After battling a trailer home fire for two hours, first responders were unexpectedly fired upon by a suspect around 3 a.m. Wednesday. One Johnson County sheriff’s deputy was struck in the face by shrapnel or bullet fragments and remains hospitalized. Deputies returned fire during the exchange, killing the suspect at the scene.



A Johnson County sheriff’s deputy was shot in the face early Wednesday morning after a suspect opened fire during a structure fire response, authorities said.

What we know:

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting, which occurred in the 5400 block of County Road 605.

Deputies and firefighters initially arrived at the trailer home east of Burleson around 1 a.m. Tuesday to reports of a fire. After crews battled the flames for approximately two hours, a suspect began firing at first responders around 3 a.m.

One deputy was struck in the face by what investigators believe was shrapnel or bullet fragments. He was transported to a local hospital and his current condition has not been released.

Deputies returned fire, killing the suspect at the scene. The investigation remains active.

What we don't know:

The suspect’s identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

Investigators have not yet determined a motive for the shooting or the cause of the initial fire.