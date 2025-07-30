Expand / Collapse search

Johnson County corrections officer killed in off-duty shooting accident

Published  July 30, 2025 10:16am CDT
Cleburne
    • Johnson County Corrections Officer Nash Dawdy died on Tuesday, days after being accidentally shot while moving into a new apartment.
    • The sheriff's office said the 22-year-old was a hard-working member of the team and well-respected. 
    • He was reportedly excited and looking forward to living on his own for the first time.

CLEBURNE, Texas - A corrections officer from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office has died following an accidental shooting while off duty.

What we know:

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, 22-year-old Officer Nash Dawdy was shot by accident this past Friday while moving into a new apartment in Cleburne. 

He was pronounced dead at the hospital on Tuesday after donating his organs.

What they're saying:

"Nash was not just a remarkable son, brother, uncle, boyfriend, and friend; he was a beacon of kindness who illuminates the lives of all who knew him. Nash was a Corrections Officer and part of our family here at the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office. Nash was excited and looking forward to living on his own for the first time," the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

The department said Officer Dawdy was well respected by his co-workers and the administration.

He attended the police academy and served as a patrol deputy before becoming a corrections officer.

"Nash worked hard and came along way to get where he was today. Our hearts are truly broken at this tragic accident," the department said.

What we don't know:

No details of the accident were released.

The Source: The information in this story was provided by the Johnson County Sheriff's Office.

