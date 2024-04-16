Antisemitic flyers and pellet bags found outside Johnson County homes

Authorities in Johnson County issued a safety alert about bags filled with antisemitic flyers and strange pellets.

Several bags were recently found near homes in the town of Godley, about 30 miles south of Fort Worth.

Godley police shared pictures of the bags and asked people not to touch them.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Godley PD)

"Please do not touch them or allow your family members or pets to touch them as they could be harmful. We are actively gathering more information in regards to these bags and if you have any information please contact us," Godley police said on social media.

Anyone who receives a bag should call the Godley Police Department at 817-389-2500 or the Johnson County non-emergency number at 817-556-6060.

Investigators are also asking people in the Godley Ranch subdivision to check their security cameras for anything unusual.