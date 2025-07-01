Crowley firework stand offers job and reward to theft suspect

article

The Brief A firework stand in Crowley was robbed of thousands of dollars worth of fireworks by a suspect driving a black Dodge pickup truck early Friday. In an unusual move, the business owner is publicly offering the thief $200 cash and a job if they come forward, no questions asked. The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft, but no arrests have been made yet.



A firework stand in Crowley is offering a theft suspect a unique reward for coming forward after the business was robbed of thousands of dollars in fireworks Friday.

What we know:

Around 5 a.m. Friday, surveillance video at Johnny Fireworks Little Red Barn captured a black Dodge pickup truck pulling into the parking lot and leaving with fireworks. The owner of the firework stand estimated the stolen products are worth thousands of dollars. The suspected vehicle's license plate reads WMM9533.

The owner of the firework stand has publicly offered the suspect $200 in cash and a job at the stand if they are willing to come forward.

What they're saying:

"You clearly needed something more than we needed those fireworks. If you're reading this—or if someone who knows you is—I want to offer you $200 cash. No questions asked," the business posted on Facebook.

"Not as a reward for stealing, but as a small act of grace to help you get back on your feet. If you're willing to come forward, I'll even offer you a job. Really," the post continued.

What you can do:

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office says no arrests have been made yet in connection with this robbery. The sheriff's office is working with the business owners to compile a list of everything stolen to move forward with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect is asked to contact the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.