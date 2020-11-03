John Cornyn defeats MJ Hegar to win re-election to the U.S. Senate

article

John Cornyn has won re-election to the U.S. Senate after defeating MJ Hegar.

The Cornyn campaign says Hegar has called Cornyn to concede.

Cornyn, who has been in the Senate for 18 years, led after early voting totals were released, and his lead only grew as Election Day totals starting coming in, as he won his fourth term in the Senate.

Hegar, who beat out North Texas State Senator Royce West in the Democratic primary runoff, was unable to continue the momentum from the very close U.S. Senate race in 2018 between Beto O’Rourke and Senator Ted Cruz.

This was Cornyn’s tightest re-election challenger, as Hegar was able to outraise Cornyn in recent weeks, though it’s believed that was due to the outside spending for Democrats here in Texas.

Democrats were hoping the sagging poll numbers for President Donald Trump here in Texas would result in a trickle down effect on Republican incumbents, but Hegar was not able to overcome the former Texas Supreme Court Justice and Texas Attorney General for the spot in the Senate.

Advertisement

Texas has not elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate since 1988.

RELATED: Election Results