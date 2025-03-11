Suspect arrested in 2024 Arlington hit-and-run that killed father

The Brief Police arrested Joel Sac Tambriz, 25, in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that killed 30-year-old Daniel Cruces in June 2024. Investigators linked Tambriz to the abandoned vehicle found near the scene through evidence left in the car. Tambriz was taken into custody in Victoria, in south Texas near Corpus Christi, and is awaiting to be taken to Tarrant County.



Police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 30-year-old father as he crossed an intersection last year.

Joel Sac Tambriz mugshot: Victoria County Sheriff's Office.

What's new:

Police arrested Joel Sac Tambriz, 25, on March 10 on one count of collision involving death. The hit-and-run happened on June 9, 2024.

The crash happened in Arlington, but Tambriz was found in Victoria. Victoria is south of Houston and Austin—about 30 miles inland from the Gulf of Mexico.

The backstory:

Witnesses told investigators that a man was using the crosswalk at the intersection of Pioneer Parkway and South Center Street when he was hit by a black Honda Civic.

Officers arrived at the scene around 2 a.m. and found 30-year-old Daniel Cruces lying in the street. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Civic did not stop. Investigators later found the vehicle abandoned about half a mile away.

Police identify driver

Inside the abandoned car, officers found documents and a phone belonging to Tambriz. Investigators also determined the Civic was registered to him after learning he had been pulled over in the same car earlier that year.

Digital evidence placed Tambriz at the scene just before the crash.

Featured article

What they're saying:

"I personally feel like I'm in an alternate universe. Everything’s the same but so different. The days are just really hard," said Megan Vogel, Cruces’ wife. "We have a 7-year-old daughter who is deeply affected by it, and it’s just really hard to be normal and do normal things."

What's next:

Victoria police located Tambriz and took him into custody. He is being held at the Victoria County Jail as he awaits extradition to Tarrant County.