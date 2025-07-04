Joe T Garcia's Guacamole
The folks at Joe T Garcia's are celebrating 90 years!
Five generations later, the Fort Worth restaurant remains family-owned and continues to serve the same recipes.
Owner Joe Lancarte visited the Good Day kitchen to share the guacamole recipe.
Guacamole
- Avocados (Medium and Ripe) 4
- Lime Juice 1/4 cup
- Red Onion (Fine Dice) ¼ Cup
- Roma Tomato (Dice) ½ Cup
- Fresh Jalapeno (Fine Dice) 2 Tbsp
- Fresh Cilantro (Chopped) 3 Tbsp.
- Salt TT
Slice avocados in half, remove pit and score in skin large diced.
Scoop out with large spoon diced avocado and place in a stainless-steel bowl.
Add lime juice and salt.
Gently mash with fork.
With a spatula fold in red onion, tomato, jalapeno, and cilantro,
Leave slightly chunky, avoiding over mixing guacamole.
Serve with chips, jicama and cucumber slices.