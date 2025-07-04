Expand / Collapse search

July 4, 2025
Joe T Garcia's guacamole recipe

Joe T Garcia's is celebrating 90 years today! Joe Lancarte visited the Good Day kitchen to celebrate with fresh guacamole.

The folks at Joe T Garcia's are celebrating 90 years!

Five generations later, the Fort Worth restaurant remains family-owned and continues to serve the same recipes. 

Owner Joe Lancarte visited the Good Day kitchen to share the guacamole recipe.

Guacamole

  • Avocados (Medium and Ripe) 4
  • Lime Juice 1/4 cup
  • Red Onion (Fine Dice) ¼ Cup
  • Roma Tomato (Dice) ½ Cup
  • Fresh Jalapeno (Fine Dice) 2 Tbsp
  • Fresh Cilantro (Chopped) 3 Tbsp.
  • Salt TT

Slice avocados in half, remove pit and score in skin large diced.

Scoop out with large spoon diced avocado and place in a stainless-steel bowl.

Add lime juice and salt.

Gently mash with fork.

With a spatula fold in red onion, tomato, jalapeno, and cilantro,

Leave slightly chunky, avoiding over mixing guacamole.

Serve with chips, jicama and cucumber slices.

