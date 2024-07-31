Federal officer's leg amputated after being dragged by car at Fort Worth job site

A federal police officer had his leg amputated after he was attacked on the job in Fort Worth.

Court documents obtained by FOX 4 outline what happened at the Bureau of Engraving and Printing offices earlier this month.

Federal investigators say 26-year-old Juliza Aguilar worked at the building and set off the fire alarm before dragging the officer with her car in the parking lot.

Court documents reveal the suspect sent her boss concerning text messages and emails that day. Investigators say Aguilar was acting uncooperative to employees and police.

According to a public GoFundMe page, veteran police officer Joe Lock is recovering in a Fort Worth hospital after his right leg was amputated.

The Federal Bureau of Engraving and Printing officer was critically injured while on the job at the bureau’s Fort Worth location off Blue Mound Road.

FBI investigators say Aguilar dragged and pinned Lock with her vehicle in the bureau’s parking lot earlier this month. She was initially arrested by Fort Worth police and booked into the Tarrant County jail, but the case is now at the federal level.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit FOX 4 obtained Wednesday, a supervisor at the facility said on July 18, Aguilar — who works below him — became erratic following a meeting about her performance.

The supervisor told investigators he wasn’t going to fire Aguilar, but he did offer her the day off since she stated, "her diabetes medication had been making her feel off and a bit paranoid."

After that meeting, investigators say Aguilar pulled the fire alarm and left the building because she felt "unsafe."

Outside surveillance cameras showed Officer Lock talking to Aguilar while she was sitting in her vehicle.

That’s when Aguilar "reversed her vehicle, dragging Officer Lock by the driver side door" and then "pinned Officer Lock between two vehicles," according to the affidavit.

Lock’s family declined an on-camera interview with FOX 4 since the FBI is still investigating. But according to their fundraising page, while Lock was lying on the concrete losing blood, he was able "to radio a description of the suspect’s vehicle."

According to the GoFundMe, Lock was taken by Care Flight to a Fort Worth hospital and has had multiple surgeries and has another round of surgeries followed by rehab. His wife and three children are by his side.

A federal judge has ordered Aguilar to be examined to determine if she is competent to stand trial.