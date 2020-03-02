Joe Biden to hold rally in Dallas ahead of Super Tuesday

Former Vice President Joe Biden hopes to fire up supporters in Dallas before Super Tuesday.

Biden got an outpouring of support in South Carolina’s Democratic primary. Now he’s trying to recreate the same energy in Texas.

Biden will meet with both supporters and undecided voters during a rally Monday night at Gilley’s Downtown.

In a news release, his team said the plan is to lay out his vision for America and encourage voters to get out and vote.

With nearly 50% of the vote in South Carolina, it was Biden’s first major victory on the campaign trail this time around. Bernie Sanders came in a distant second with 20%.

Biden is still trailing Sanders in the delegate count but hopes to regain his status as the frontrunner after Super Tuesday.

Advertisement

The field of Democratic candidates is thinning. Pete Buttigieg had an event scheduled in Dallas Sunday but announced his exit from the race shortly before it was set to start.

“We got into this race for a reason. We got into this race in order to defeat the current president and in order to usher in a new kind of politics and that meant guiding our campaign by the values we like to call the rules of the road,” he said.

Super Tuesday could be a big night for Sanders, though. The Democratic socialist senator is leading polls in Texas and California, which have huge delegate counts.

Some Democrats want to see other candidates drop out of the race to solidify support behind the more moderate candidate. Former Vice President Biden is not ready to call for that yet.

“It’s not for me to tell any other candidate they should get out of the race. They’ll know whether or not they remain viable, whether they have a chance. And I’m confident that the primaries that are coming up and the ones that follow are going to narrow that field. And I think people will do the right thing,” he said. “I’m not running against any of the Democrats. I’m running against what our present president is doing and what he stands for. And I’m going to stay on message.”

The latest survey shows Sanders holding a lead with Democrats in Texas. A poll by the Dallas Morning News at UT Tyler shows Sanders with 29%, Mike Bloomberg in second with 21% and Biden in third with 19%.

The doors for Biden’s event in Dallas open at 7 p.m. The rally begins at 7:30 p.m.