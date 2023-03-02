Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from FRI 9:00 AM CST until SAT 2:00 PM CST, Dallas County
12
River Flood Warning
from THU 8:00 PM CST until FRI 12:41 PM CST, Dallas County
River Flood Warning
from THU 6:45 PM CST until SAT 2:55 AM CST, Hopkins County, Delta County
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:36 PM CST until SAT 11:31 AM CST, Hunt County, Rockwall County, Kaufman County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 1:54 AM CST until SAT 11:15 AM CST, Hunt County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 4:58 AM CST until SAT 7:55 AM CST, Collin County
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:43 PM CST until FRI 6:14 PM CST, Lamar County, Delta County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until THU 3:45 PM CST, Cooke County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 3:33 PM CST until THU 4:30 PM CST, Cooke County
Tornado Watch
from THU 2:59 PM CST until THU 10:00 PM CST, Red River County
Tornado Watch
from THU 2:58 PM CST until THU 10:00 PM CST, Cooke County, Fannin County, Lamar County, Wise County, Denton County, Collin County, Hunt County, Hopkins County, Delta County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Rockwall County, Rains County, Kaufman County, Van Zandt County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County, Navarro County, Henderson County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until THU 7:00 PM CST, Jack County

Jerry Richardson, founder and former owner of the Panthers, dead at 86

By Ryan Gaydos
Published 
Updated 1:13PM
NFL
FOX News
Jerry Richardson article

FILE - Jerry Richardson, then-owner of the Carolina Panthers, watches on before the start of their game against the New Orleans Saints at Bank of America Stadium on Nov. 7, 2010 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Jerry Richardson, the founder of the Carolina Panthers, died Wednesday night, the team announced. He was 86.

"Jerry Richardson's contributions to professional football in the Carolinas are historic," current Panthers co-owners David and Nicole Tepper said in a statement. "With the arrival of the Panthers in 1995, he changed the landscape of sports in the region and gave the NFL fans here a team to call their own. 

"He was incredibly gracious to me when I purchased the team, and for that I am thankful. Nicole and I extend our deepest condolences to Rosalind, the entire Richardson family, and their loved ones. We wish them much peace and comfort."

Carolina was awarded the NFL’s 29th franchise in 1993. The team would debut in 1995.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Read more on FOX News. 