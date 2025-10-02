Jerry Jones sex assault lawsuit will go to trial in 2026, judge decides

article

The Brief A Dallas County judge has denied a request from Jerry Jones, allowing a sexual assault lawsuit to proceed. A woman, identified as Jane Doe, claims Jones sexually assaulted her in a suite at AT&T Stadium in 2018. The case is now set for a jury trial in July 2026, though it could still be delayed or settled.



A lawsuit will be allowed to proceed against Cowboys owner Jerry Jones after a Dallas County judge denied a request.

Jones was accused in 2020 of sexual assault, and the civil lawsuit has stalled and reopened several times in the years since.

Jerry Jones lawsuit moves forward

The latest:

A summary judgment request by Jones was denied Thursday by a Dallas County judge, court records say.

The case is now listed as reopened, and will be allowed to proceed to trial by jury.

What's next:

The trial is set for July 20, 2026, at 8:30 a.m.

Further requests and judgments could change or prevent the hearing.

Jerry Jones sex assault lawsuit

The backstory:

In 2020, a woman claimed Jones kissed her without consent and groped her at AT&T Stadium during a Cowboys-Giants game in September 2018.

A judge previously dismissed the case when the plaintiff, identified only as Jane Doe, failed to provide the court with more identifying information.

The lawsuit was then revived on appeal, and in 2023, the Texas Supreme Court allowed it to move forward to trial before the now-denied request.

The plaintiff said there were several witnesses to the incident in the luxury suite where it happened.

Jones' legal team denies the allegations and calls the case frivolous.