Expand / Collapse search

Jerry Jones sex assault lawsuit will go to trial in 2026, judge decides

By
Published  October 2, 2025 8:48pm CDT
Jerry Jones
FOX 4
Jerry Jones article

FILE - Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones looks over warm ups before the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on Dec. 02, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The Brief

    • A Dallas County judge has denied a request from Jerry Jones, allowing a sexual assault lawsuit to proceed.
    • A woman, identified as Jane Doe, claims Jones sexually assaulted her in a suite at AT&T Stadium in 2018.
    • The case is now set for a jury trial in July 2026, though it could still be delayed or settled.

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas - A lawsuit will be allowed to proceed against Cowboys owner Jerry Jones after a Dallas County judge denied a request.

Jones was accused in 2020 of sexual assault, and the civil lawsuit has stalled and reopened several times in the years since. 

Jerry Jones lawsuit moves forward

The latest:

A summary judgment request by Jones was denied Thursday by a Dallas County judge, court records say. 

The case is now listed as reopened, and will be allowed to proceed to trial by jury.

Related

Sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones allowed to move forward
article

Sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones allowed to move forward

A lawsuit accusing Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones of sexual assault was allowed to move forward.

What's next:

The trial is set for July 20, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. 

Further requests and judgments could change or prevent the hearing. 

Jerry Jones sex assault lawsuit

The backstory:

In 2020, a woman claimed Jones kissed her without consent and groped her at AT&T Stadium during a Cowboys-Giants game in September 2018.

A judge previously dismissed the case when the plaintiff, identified only as Jane Doe, failed to provide the court with more identifying information.

The lawsuit was then revived on appeal, and in 2023, the Texas Supreme Court allowed it to move forward to trial before the now-denied request.

Related

Jerry Jones sexual assault lawsuit revived by Texas appeals court
article

Jerry Jones sexual assault lawsuit revived by Texas appeals court

A Texas Appeals Court overruled a decision to throw out a lawsuit against Jerry Jones from a woman who claimed the Dallas Cowboys owner "kissed her on the mouth and forcibly grabbed her without her consent."

The plaintiff said there were several witnesses to the incident in the luxury suite where it happened.

Jones' legal team denies the allegations and calls the case frivolous.

The Source: Information in this article came from Dallas County records and previous FOX 4 coverage.

Jerry JonesDallas