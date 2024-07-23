Jerry Jones heads to federal court to fight woman claiming to be his daughter

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones returns to an eastern Texas courtroom on Tuesday to fight a decades-old paternity dispute.

Jones is suing a mother-daughter duo who he claims violated a confidentiality agreement signed in the 90s.

The daughter filed a lawsuit to establish paternity, and Jones believes that breached the contract.

The case is playing out in a federal courtroom in Texarkana.

On Monday, Cynthia Davis took the stand, saying she is the mother of 27-year-old Alexandra Davis.

She claims that Jones got her pregnant with Alexandra in the late 90s. She said he had a contract written up for her to sign two years later.

Again, it barred her from suing to establish paternity.

Davis said in the moment she felt desperate and would have signed anything. Now, she said she regrets it.

In 2022, Alexandra filed a paternity lawsuit in Dallas County.

The judge in that trial ruled Jones must take a paternity test, to which he countersued.

Meanwhile, Jones’ team is at training camp this week in Oxnard, California.

He was set to speak at the opening news conference, which is usually held on Wednesday.

It was pushed back to Saturday because of the court proceedings.

Jones is suing for $1.6 million in attorney fees.

He still denies being Alexandra’s father.