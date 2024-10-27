Jerry Jones' children, grandchild involved in car accident before Cowboys-49ers game

article

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' family members were involved in a car accident prior to Sunday night's game against the San Francisco 49ers.

A vehicle in the Jones Family caravan carrying Jerry's son, Jerry Jones Jr., daughter Charlotte Jones and grandson Shy Anderson Jr. was struck by a rising barricade outside of Levi's Stadium.

Charlotte and Jerry Jr. were evaluated by the team's medical staff before the game.

They were allowed to continue to the visiting owner's suite.