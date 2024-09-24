Cleburne woman accused of stabbing father-in-law to death

article

A Cleburne woman is accused of stabbing her father-in-law to death.

It happened Tuesday just before 10 a.m.

Cleburne police say they were responding to a disturbance call in the 700 block of Miracle Lane when they learned it was an active stabbing.

After arriving at the home, 41-year-old Jennifer Lynn Brabbin was immediately arrested.

Police found 76-year-old Robert Brabbin, Jennifer’s father-in-law, with several stab wounds. He was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Jennifer is charged with murder. She is being held at the Johnson County Law Enforcement Center.

No bond has been set.