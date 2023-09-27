Suspect wanted in Downtown Dallas murder arrested in Austin

A suspect police believe is behind the murder of a woman found in a Downtown Dallas apartment was arrested in Austin on Tuesday.

University of Texas Police arrested James Patrick, 48, on Tuesday, a day after the homicide.

Police found 46-year-old Jenean Chapman dead in an apartment on Elm Street on Monday afternoon.

The next day, the medical examiner determined Chapman's death was a homicide.

Patrick was named as a suspect and arrested.

Dallas police say he will be charged with murder.

Police have not released any information about Chapman's murder or her relationship to Patrick.

Patrick is currently in custody in Travis County.