Jeffrey Epstein list could be delayed by woman who says her safety is at risk

The high-profile list of names linked to Jeffrey Epstein may be delayed by a woman on the list who claims she could be physically harmed if she’s identified.

In late December, a U.S. judge ordered the public disclosure of more than 150 people mentioned in court documents related to Epstein, the billionaire financier who took his own life in August 2019 in a federal lockup in Manhattan as he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges.

The judge gave the people on the list until Jan. 1, 2024, to submit objections for releasing their names. One of the women on the list, "Doe 107," asked the judge for 30 more days to prove that she risks physical harm in her "culturally conservative" foreign country if she’s named. The judge granted her request, giving her until Jan. 22, according to court documents.

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York directed FOX TV Stations to the judge’s memo when asked for clarification.

But the memo doesn’t specify whether the order applies to all 187 names on the list, and according to Newsweek, "Doe 107" was not listed in the judge’s initial order. It’s still unclear whether the order will delay the release of all names, or just "Doe 107."

Who’s on the Jeffrey Epstein list?

The people whose names are to be disclosed, including sex abuse victims, litigation witnesses, Epstein's employees — and even some people with only a passing connection to the scandal.

Prince Andrew and former President Bill Clinton have already been named in redacted court filings, according to ABC, though the outlet reports there’s no evidence Clinton did anything illegal. Clinton’s representatives don’t object to the documents being unsealed.

The Epstein case has spawned countless conspiracy theories about the possible involvement of rich and powerful people in sex trafficking.

Who was Jeffrey Epstein?

Epstein, a billionaire financier, was accused of luring numerous underage girls to his homes under the guise of giving him massages, and then sexually abusing them.

Epstein’s associate and former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, 61, is serving a 20-year prison sentence after she was convicted in December 2021 of helping Epstein recruit and sexually abuse underage girls.

