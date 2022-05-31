Jeff Gladney's girlfriend also killed in Dallas car crash

The Dallas County medical examiner has identified the passenger killed in Monday's fiery crash in Dallas. She died along with pro-football player Jeff Gladney.

Mercedes Palacios, 26, was killed in the Monday morning car crash. The Fort Worth woman was a passenger in the car driven by Jeff Gladney, a former TCU star and NFL first-round draft pick. A timeline of her social media reveals she posted a photo of the two just hours before the fatal crash.

Palacios and Gladney both died in the two-vehicle crash around 2:30 a.m. Monday in the westbound service lanes of Woodall Rogers Freeway near Allen Street. Two people in the second vehicle were not injured.

MORE: Jeff Gladney, Arizona Cardinals and former TCU football player, dies in Dallas crash

Palacios graduated from Tarleton State University in 2018. Friends and family have posted condolences on social media in wake of Palacios' death. They describe her as a kind and beautiful spirit who was generous and dedicated to her family.

Friends and family say the two had been dating for about a year.

Tarleton state university released a statement in response to Palacios' death. A spokeswoman said, "While we grieve the passing of any Tarleton Texan, we join with Mercedes Palacios’ family and friends to celebrate her life as we keep them in our thoughts and prayers."

Advertisement

The preliminary investigation reveals Gladney’s vehicle was speeding when it clipped the second vehicle from behind, causing their vehicle to lose control.