JCPenney reopens corporate headquarters in Plano

Image 1 of 4 ▼

JCPenney announced Thursday the reopening of its corporate offices at the Campus at Legacy West in Plano.

It’s welcoming back more than 2,000 associates to the same building the company operated for 28 years prior to the pandemic.

The new office is an open working environment designed to encourage collaboration among colleagues.

"We’re thrilled to continue our legacy here with a refreshed space that allows our associates and teams to feel empowered by offering updated workspaces that cultivate a culture of collaboration, while also giving associates control and flexibility in the way they work," said Marc Rosen, the company’s chief executive officer.

It also has some nice amenities for employees including two pickleball courts, an arcade, fitness centers and golf simulators.