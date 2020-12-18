JC Penney to close more stores across the United States

article

JC Penney plans to close even more stores this spring, adding to the more than 150 it has already closed since filing for bankruptcy in May.

The Plano-based retailer said it will begin liquidation sales later this month for the 15 stores it plans to close in March.

The only Texas store affected is in Temple, north of Austin.

JC Penney emerged from bankruptcy early this month when it was acquired by mall owners Simon Property Group and Brookfield Asset Management.

