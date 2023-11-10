Former Pilot Point ISD employee arrested on charge of grooming 17-year-old student

A former Pilot Point ISD employee has been arrested after being fired for reportedly grooming a 17-year-old student.

Javier Errisuriz, 35, was arrested and charged with child grooming.

Pilot Point ISD started investigating the athletic trainer at the end of October for allegations that went back to September.

He was fired from his position at the district last week.

The Pilot Point Police Department assisted the school district’s police department with the investigation.

Errisuriz was with Pilot Point ISD from July 2023 to November 2023. Before that, he was employed at Canyon Lake High School, in Comal ISD, and Keller High School, in Keller ISD.

Anyone with any additional information about this suspect is asked to call the Pilot Point ISD Department at (940) 686-7380 or the Pilot Point Police Department at (940) 686-2969.