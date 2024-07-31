Former Rockwall firefighter says messages involving child porn 'were just role-playing:' affidavit

article

A former Rockwall firefighter is accused of distributing child pornography.

Rockwall police say Jason Neal Frankenfield shared three different files of sexual content involving minors.

The investigation started on June 19 after the Center for Missing and Exploited Children sent a tip to the Rockwall Police Department.

Detectives looked into the tip and got an IP address leading them to Frankenfield’s home.

During the investigation, police say they discovered messages from Frankenfield’s IP address containing graphic images involving 8–11-year-old girls.

When confronted about the allegations, Frankenfield admitted to sending the sexually explicit messages but said "it was just role-playing," according to the arrest affidavit.

Featured article

Frankenfield was arrested on Sunday and charged with two felony counts of possession or promotion of child pornography.

The firefighter was released from the Rockwall County Jail after posting a $100,000 bond.

Investigators do not believe any of the children involved were in Rockwall.

According to social media posts by the Rockwall Fire Department, Frankenfield was hired in January 2019.

When asked on June 26, the Rockwall Fire Department said Frankenfield was no longer working for them.