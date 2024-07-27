Former Rockwall firefighter facing child porn charges, police say

A former Rockwall firefighter is facing child pornography charges.

Last month, the Center for Missing and Exploited Children told Rockwall Police that they believed pictures and videos of children were being sent online from an IP address in the City of Rockwall.

Rockwall Police executed a search warrant and found evidence to charge Jason Frankenfield with the possession or promotion of child pornography.

Police say they don't believe any of the images were of victims in Rockwall.

Frankenfield was taken to the Rockwall County Jail on June 28. He has since posted bond.

Rockwall police confirmed to FOX 4 that Frankenfield was a firefighter.

Posts on the Rockwall Fire Department Facebook page indicate Frankenfield started with the department in 2019.

FOX 4 asked the Rockwall Fire Department about Frankfield.

"At this time, Jason Frankenfield is not an employee of the Rockwall Fire Department," they replied.