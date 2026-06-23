Influencer Jake Lang released on bond, ordered to leave Texas within 24 hours

The Brief Pardoned January 6th rioter and far-right influencer Jake Lang was released from the Collin County Jail on a reduced $250,000 bond Tuesday. Lang faces a felony terroristic threat charge for allegedly threatening on video to kill someone outside a recent high-profile courthouse trial. As a condition of his bond, Lang has 24 hours to leave the state of Texas and is legally banned from returning except for mandatory court appearances.



Jake Lang walked out of jail this morning as he spoke to one of our photographers about his terroristic threat charge and ban from the State of Texas.

Who Is Jake Lang? Influencer released on bond

Jake Lang

What we know:

Far-right influencer and pardoned January 6th rioter, Jake Lang, was seen walking out of Collin County Jail on Tuesday, after multiple arrests this month related to the Karmelo Anthony trial.

Lang’s most recent charge was a felony terroristic threat. According to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by FOX 4, Lang was identified on video outside Anthony’s trial, saying he’d kill Karmelo Anthony with a shot to the head.

Why am I the one being mistreated by the justice system?" Lang asked. "The judicial tyrants have gone drunk with power…"

Lang was charged by the Texas Department of Public Safety. It was working with the Texas Fusion Center, proactively monitoring threats seen on social media related to the trial.

Details of the threat outside the Karmelo Anthony trial

What they're saying:

Criminal defense attorney and former Collin County prosecutor, Rebekah Perlstein, is not connected to this case. A judge reduced Lang’s $1 million bond to $250,000.

"This wasn’t a, you know, ‘Hey, if I see you outside you know we can tangle.’ It was ‘I’m going to take a headshot and end it right there’ and [Lang], according to the PC affidavit, doubled down," said Perlstein.

That initial $1 million bond is higher than some people receive for a murder charge, but Perlstein says Lang’s past likely plays a role.

"He had been told to stay away from the Collin County courthouse," she said.

On June 2nd, Lang was charged with criminal trespassing after admitting to climbing a fence to the site of the fatal stabbing of Austin Metcalf.

Conditions of Lang’s bond prohibited him from going within 200 feet of the Collin County courthouse for 30 days, but two days later, he was back.

"He hadn’t been deterred by being told to stay away or to back off," said Perlstein. "You had people gathering outside the courthouse every day, you had a lot of people who were, you know, very emotionally charged."

Why was Jake Lang banned from Texas?

Big picture view:

For now, Lang is banned from the state of Texas unless he appears in court or meets with his attorney.

"I’m not able to stay in Texas right now. I have 24 hours to vacate the most free and most conservative and most patriotic state in the country. So I have to get out of here," said Lang.

If convicted on the terroristic threat charge, Lang faces up to 10 years in prison.

Lang is also facing felony charges in Minnesota for allegedly destroying an anti-ICE sculpture on the state capitol grounds. He previously spent 4 years in prison for attacking police during the capitol riot. He was released after a pardon from President Trump.