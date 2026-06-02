James Talarico targets Ken Paxton’s home county on campaign tour

The Brief Democratic Senate hopeful James Talarico stopped his "People Versus Ken Paxton Tour" in Plano, attacking the controversial Texas Attorney General's legal and ethical record. dismissed the "scandal-plagued" label in a FOX Business interview, comparing his situation to Donald Trump's and stating that his political opponents have failed to prove their accusations. Paxton is set to meet with GOP Senate Majority Leader John Thune to build party unity, while Donald Trump has signaled a potential Texas rally for Paxton.



United States Senate hopeful James Talarico visited North Texas ahead of the November election.

The Democrat stopped in Ken Paxton’s home county to try to turn the controversial Republican’s haters into his own supporters.

Collin County Campaign Stop

What we know:

On Monday night, Talarico "People Versus Ken Paxton Tour" made a stop at the Plano Event Center in Paxton’s home county.

Talarico talked about the legal scandals and ethical controversies surrounding Paxton and urged voters to hold him accountable on Nov. 3.

"Ken Paxton is the most corrupt politician in America," Talarico said. "He has sold us out time and time again. Ken Paxton's mug shot was taken a few miles from here at the Collin County Courthouse where he was indicted for investment fraud."

GOP Looks Toward Unity

The other side:

Meanwhile, Paxton is hoping to unify with the Republican Senators who did not previously support him.

When asked on FOX Business what he is going to do about his own record and the perception of being "scandal-plagued," Paxton defended his record.

"I get why they said that. Reality is they could say that about Donald Trump," Paxton said. "When you're fighting the fight unfortunately you get attacked and you have to defend yourself. When you do that and they're not successful and they still accuse you. Accusations don't mean the thing actually happened. They have to prove things in this country."

What's next:

Paxton told FOX Business he is planning to meet with GOP Senate Majority Leader John Thune this week. Thune backed Paxton’s Republican opponent, Sen. John Cornyn, in the primaries.

Meanwhile, President Trump told FOX News he could make a trip to Texas to rally for Paxton. But no date or location has been set.