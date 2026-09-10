James Talarico demands release of Epstein files while visiting Dallas

The Brief Democratic Senate nominee James Talarico called on Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to sue the Justice Department to force the full release of all remaining Epstein files. Talarico made the demand alongside Epstein survivors at a traveling exhibit, while criticizing Paxton for refusing to meet with the survivors. Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office did not respond to requests for comment regarding the challenge or the requested meeting.



Democratic Senate nominee James Talarico also took some time on Thursday to issue a tactical but unrealistic challenge to his November opponent. He called on Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to sue President Donald Trump’s Justice Department to force the release of all the Epstein files.

Talarico was speaking at the "Donald J. Trump and Jeffery Epstein Memorial Reading Room," a traveling exhibit at the Institute for Primary Facts. That’s a nonprofit organization in Dallas dedicated to government transparency.

In the room, there are printed and bound copies of all 3.5 million pages of the currently available Epstein files.

What they're saying:

Talarico was joined by Epstein survivors Annie Farmer and Sharlene Richard. He thanked the women for their courage and bravery while also asking rhetorically when pedophilia became a partisan issue.

"When did holding sexual abusers accountable become controversial? When did Ken Paxton decide it was okay to ignore these survivors today? I am calling on Ken Paxton to stop ignoring these survivors and their request to meet and I’m calling on him to use his power as attorney general to sue the department of justice over the mishandling of these Epstein files," he said.

"I cannot go back and change what happened to me when I was young, but I can stand here now and use the voice that she didn’t have. I can speak the truth. I can demand change. And I can fight like hell to make sure our children inherit a better future," Richard said.

The women said they’ve requested to meet with Paxton but that has not happened.

The other side:

Paxton’s spokesperson did not respond to FOX 4’s request for a comment.

What's next:

There are still more than 2 million files that have not been released under the Epstein Transparency Act. Attorney General Todd Blanche, who will be speaking at the GOP midterm convention on Thursday night, said that includes FBI interview notes, foreign language files and specific names.