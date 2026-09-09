Fort Worth man charged with making terroristic threats towards James Talarico

The Brief Billy James McFatridge of Fort Worth has been charged with making a terroristic threat towards Texas State Representative James Talarico. An arrest affidavit reveals McFatridge sent Talarico threatening messages through email and Instagram, threatening to slit Talarico's throat. McFatridge later told investigators he sent the messages and had multiple firearms, but only wanted to scare the U.S. Senate candidate.



A Fort Worth man who allegedly sent threatening messages to U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico is now facing a criminal charge.

Terroristic threats towards James Talarico

Billy James McFatridge

What we know:

Billy James McFatridge was arrested on Aug. 25 and charged with making a terroristic threat towards a public servant, a misdemeanor.

According to an arrest affidavit, McFatridge sent threatening messages to Texas State Representative and U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico in early August.

In a message sent to Talarico through Gmail on Aug. 3, McFatridge allegedly threatened to slit Talarico's throat and drag his body through the streets. In a message sent through Intagram on Aug. 11, McFatridge allegedly threatened to castrate Talarico.

Texas DPS investigators were able to link McFatridge to the Instagram and Gmail accounts that sent the messages. When questioned by investigators at his Fort Worth home, McFatridge admitted to owning the accounts that sent messages to Talarico.

State Representative James Talarico, a Democrat from Texas and US Senate candidate, during a campaign event in Houston, Texas, US, on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. Talarico is jumping into the Democratic primary for US Senate in Texas, taking on a former Expand

McFatridge told investigators he had access to multiple firearms, but said he only wanted to scare Talarico and had no intention of hurting anyone.

Investigators found McFatridge had sent threatening messages to a previous supervisor in 2023, and was arrested for aggravated assault in 2018, linking him to the potential for violent escalation.

Rep. Talarico and his staff told investigators they felt fear of serious injury due to the messages, and enhanced security for future campaign stops, including a stop in Fort Worth.

As part of McFatridge's bond conditions, he will be subject to a GPS monitor and ordered to stay away from all Talarico campaign events and all government buildings.