Jalapeno-cheddar wagyu corndog recipe | The Ten
Jalapeño-Cheddar Wagyu Corndog Recipe
Batter Ingredients:
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- ¾ cup cornmeal
- 3 tablespoons granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon baking soda
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
- ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
- 1 cup buttermilk
- 2 eggs
Directions:
1. In a mixing bowl, whisk the eggs together.
2. Add the buttermilk and mix well.
3. In a separate bowl, combine the flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking powder, salt, baking soda, black pepper, and cayenne pepper.
4. Gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients, stirring until a smooth batter forms.
5. Dip hot dogs into the batter, ensuring they are fully coated.
6. Fry in hot oil at 375°F (190°C) until golden brown, about 5 minutes.
7. Remove from oil and let the corndogs drain on paper towels before serving.
Grain Mustard Aioli Ingredients:
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- ¼ cup cider vinegar
- 1 cup French’s mustard
- 1 cup whole-grain mustard
- 2 tablespoons red Tabasco
- 2 tablespoons prepared horseradish
- 1 tablespoon kosher salt
- 2 teaspoons coarse ground black pepper
Directions:
1. In a mixing bowl, combine all ingredients.
2. Stir until fully incorporated and smooth.
3. Transfer to a storage container and keep refrigerated until ready to use.