Jalapeno-cheddar wagyu corndog recipe | The Ten

Jalapeno-cheddar wagyu corndog recipe

By
Published  April 2, 2025 11:49am CDT
The Ten Recipes
FOX 4

Jalapeño-Cheddar Wagyu Corndog Recipe

Batter Ingredients:

  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • ¾ cup cornmeal
  • 3 tablespoons granulated sugar
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon baking soda
  • ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1 cup buttermilk
  • 2 eggs

Directions:

1. In a mixing bowl, whisk the eggs together.

2. Add the buttermilk and mix well.

3. In a separate bowl, combine the flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking powder, salt, baking soda, black pepper, and cayenne pepper.

4. Gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients, stirring until a smooth batter forms.

5. Dip hot dogs into the batter, ensuring they are fully coated.

6. Fry in hot oil at 375°F (190°C) until golden brown, about 5 minutes.

7. Remove from oil and let the corndogs drain on paper towels before serving.

Grain Mustard Aioli Ingredients:

  • 1 cup mayonnaise
  • ¼ cup cider vinegar
  • 1 cup French’s mustard
  • 1 cup whole-grain mustard
  • 2 tablespoons red Tabasco
  • 2 tablespoons prepared horseradish
  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt
  • 2 teaspoons coarse ground black pepper

Directions:

1. In a mixing bowl, combine all ingredients.

2. Stir until fully incorporated and smooth.

3. Transfer to a storage container and keep refrigerated until ready to use.

