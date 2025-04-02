Jalapeno-cheddar wagyu corndog recipe | The Ten

Jalapeño-Cheddar Wagyu Corndog Recipe

Batter Ingredients:

1 cup all-purpose flour

¾ cup cornmeal

3 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon baking soda

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 cup buttermilk

2 eggs

Directions:

1. In a mixing bowl, whisk the eggs together.

2. Add the buttermilk and mix well.

3. In a separate bowl, combine the flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking powder, salt, baking soda, black pepper, and cayenne pepper.

4. Gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients, stirring until a smooth batter forms.

5. Dip hot dogs into the batter, ensuring they are fully coated.

6. Fry in hot oil at 375°F (190°C) until golden brown, about 5 minutes.

7. Remove from oil and let the corndogs drain on paper towels before serving.

Grain Mustard Aioli Ingredients:

1 cup mayonnaise

¼ cup cider vinegar

1 cup French’s mustard

1 cup whole-grain mustard

2 tablespoons red Tabasco

2 tablespoons prepared horseradish

1 tablespoon kosher salt

2 teaspoons coarse ground black pepper

Directions:

1. In a mixing bowl, combine all ingredients.

2. Stir until fully incorporated and smooth.

3. Transfer to a storage container and keep refrigerated until ready to use.