Far-right influencer Jake Lang banned from Texas, court records show

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The Brief Far-right influencer Jake Lang is officially barred from entering the state of Texas except for mandatory court appearances or meetings with his defense attorney. A Collin County judge slashed Lang's bond from $1 million to $250,000 following his June 10 arrest, but ordered strict electronic GPS monitoring prior to any potential jail release. The 31-year-old faces a third-degree felony terroristic threat charge in Frisco, which follows a prior local criminal trespass warrant and a high-profile federal conviction related to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.



Far-right influencer Jake Lang has been banned from entering the state of Texas, according to court records.

Dallas court bans far-right influencer Jake Lang from Texas

Collin County court records show Lang is barred from entering Texas unless he is appearing in court or meeting with his attorney.

A judge also reduced Lang's bond to $250,000. It was previously set at $1 million following his June 10 arrest. As a condition of his potential release from jail, Lang will be required to wear an electronic monitoring device.

Jake Lang faces terroristic threat charge over courtroom threats

The 31-year-old influencer, whose legal name is Edward Jacob Lang, was arrested by authorities after dining at a Frisco restaurant around 5 p.m. in the 8600 block of Church Street, arrest documents show. He was subsequently booked into the Dallas County Jail on June 10.

Jail records list the charge as a third-degree felony count of making a terroristic threat. The charge involves allegations that his conduct disrupted public services, caused public fear, and attempted to influence government operations through threats of serious bodily injury. Prosecutors played a live-stream video in court where Lang allegedly threatened to shoot a murder defendant in the head.

Protests turn tense outside Karmelo Anthony murder trial in Collin County

Television crews previously spotted Lang outside the Collin County Courthouse on the day of his arrest. He had joined protesters gathering outside the high-profile murder trial of Karmelo Anthony, who was ultimately convicted and sentenced to 35 years in prison for the April 2025 stabbing death of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf.

Prior Frisco criminal trespass warrants detail stadium break-in

DALLAS, TEXAS - MAY 19: Jake Lang is removed by police for violating decorum rules while speaking in opposition to the proposed construction of a mosque and two temples during a city council meeting in Frisco, Tuesday, May 19, 2026. (Smiley N. Pool/T Expand

The June 10 arrest marks Lang’s second run-in with North Texas law enforcement in a matter of weeks. He was previously arrested on June 2 on an active criminal trespass warrant stemming from an April 2025 incident.

According to an arrest affidavit, investigators received an online tip regarding a video Lang posted to X. The footage appeared to show Lang inside Kuykendall Stadium in Frisco—the site of the fatal track-meet stabbing. In the video, Lang allegedly admitted to climbing a fence to enter the facility, adding that he needed to leave before police arrived.

Police noted that the trespass warrant was also related to an alleged incident at the George A. Purefoy Municipal Center in Frisco. Lang was booked into the Collin County Jail on June 2 and later released.

Who Is Jake Lang? Jan. 6 riot conviction and presidential pardon history

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 7: Right-wing influencer Jake Lang raises a fist at a protest organized by the influencer on March 7, 2026 in New York City. Lang is facing misdemeanor charges in D.C. Superior Court for making threatening statements to a p Expand

Lang also faces legal trouble outside of Texas. Earlier this year, prosecutors in Ramsey County, Minnesota, charged him with felony first-degree property damage. He is accused of destroying a "Prosecute ICE" ice sculpture commissioned by the advocacy group Common Defense on the Minnesota State Capitol grounds. If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Lang is most widely known for his involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. He was convicted on multiple federal charges, including assaulting law enforcement officers with a baseball bat, and served time in a federal penitentiary before receiving a presidential pardon.