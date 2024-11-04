Dallas singer shot while signing autographs after show, police say

The Brief Dallas singer Jada Thomas, 26, was shot onstage after a performance at The Black Academy of Arts and Letters on Saturday night, according to police. Officers said the suspect, 26-year-old Micah Williams, was arrested nearby and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Thomas is in stable condition, but Monday night’s performances at the venue have been canceled.



A Dallas singer was hospitalized after being shot while signing autographs following a performance at The Black Academy of Arts and Letters, according to police.

Police responded to reports of a shooting on Saturday, Nov. 2, shortly before 6 p.m. at 600 S. Griffin St., near the Dallas Memorial Auditorium.

Officers found 26-year-old Jada Arnell Thomas had been shot by a woman in the crowd while onstage signing autographs after the show. She was transported to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition, police said.

The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Micah Williams, was arrested a few streets away in the 200 block of Akard St. Williams faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was booked into the Dallas County Jail. A handgun was recovered during her arrest, police said.

FOX 4 reporters on the scene noted signs outside the theater indicating that Monday night’s performance had been canceled.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation.