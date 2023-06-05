Itasca ISD trustees meet to discuss superintendent's child sex sting arrest

A special school board meeting is underway in Itasca after the small district’s superintendent was arrested in a child sex sting.

Itasca ISD trustees plan to review Michael Stevens’ employment status following his arrest on Thursday.

A Harris County constable said Stevens was caught asking for explicit photos and videos from what he thought was a 15-year-old girl from Houston.

Stevens allegedly sent images of his genitals in return, most times while he was at work in his office.

He even mentioned marrying the teen’s mom so that he could be closer to the girl. This has been going on since April, investigators said.

Stevens was actually talking to an undercover officer online.

The 47-year-old was taken into custody at school after investigators learned he made plans to travel to Houston to meet the teen and engage in sexual acts.

Investigators also said he joined another app and started talking to another undercover officer posing as a 16-year-old.

Stevens appeared in court Friday. His bond was set at $100,000.

If he posts bond, he must submit to a random drug test, avoid contact with anyone under the age of 17, and he must install software on his computer that monitors his activity.

The Itasca ISD school board is expected to open the floor to public comment and will likely hear from concerned parents.

They’ll discuss the situation in executive session behind closed doors and could possibly name an interim superintendent.

Itasca is located 55 miles southwest of Dallas in Hill County.