Israel-Iran conflict: US groups working to get civilians out of region

The Brief The conflict between Israel and Iran escalated on Friday. Veteran-led groups Project Dynamo and Grey Bull Rescue are deploying teams to evacuate Americans and allies from the escalating conflict zone. Both organizations are seeking donations and urging individuals to contact them if loved ones need rescue from the region.



As the conflict between Israel and Iran continues to escalate in the Middle East, US ground-based air defense systems are helping to shoot down missiles.

Meanwhile, outside groups are preparing to get Americans stuck in the region to safety.

Project Dynamo

Mario Duarte, the founder and CEO of Project Dynamo, is working to evacuate civilians stuck in Israel and the region.

The veteran-led organization specializes in high-risk global rescue missions.

Project Dynamo is deploying multiple teams to assist those in need, including American citizens, US lawful permanent residents and allies of the U.S. in need of evacuation.

What they're saying:

"We are launching different operations right now to make sure that we have our teams, volunteers and assets in place to assist all Americans to get out of harm's way and get back home safely," said Duarte. "we're always hoping that, you know, tensions will de-escalate eventually, but in the meantime, while things are still brewing, we prefer to be in place.

What you can do:

If you know of a loved one who needs to be rescued, or wish to donate, you can go to: projectdynamo.net

Grey Bull Rescue

Grey Bull Rescue, which is based in Florida, has already reportedly received dozens of requests for help getting people out of the region.

The group has conducted 730 rescue missions, including one where the group successfully extracted three girls from Haiti, including one being adopted by a family in North Texas.

What they're saying:

"There's airspace closed in at least four countries as we speak, and there's Americans in every single one of them.," said Bryan Stern, the CEO of Grey Bull Rescue. "There is no way out for them. That's why we're deploying."

What you can do:

If you know of a loved one who needs to be rescued, or wish to donate, you can go to: greybullrescue.org