Israel attack hits close to home for some North Texans

The Brief The escalating conflict between Israel and Iran is impacting North Texas families with loved ones in the region. Iran fired retaliatory strikes against Israel on Friday. The violence is expected to continue for weeks, prompting concerns for those unable to leave the area.



The conflict may be miles away, but the attacks in Israel hit close to home for some North Texas families.

The backstory:

On Thursday evening Dallas time, when Israel launched strikes on Iran, targeting Iran's nuclear program and killing top military leaders.

Iran struck back Friday afternoon, with missiles striking several sites in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv.

A North Texas family sent FOX 4 a photo of family members in Tel Aviv taking cover in a stairwell.

Civilians are now prepared to stay in these bomb shelters as both Israel and Iran trade attacks.

The violence could continue for weeks.

North Texans reach out to loved ones

Local perspective:

Itai Matityahu was born in Tel Aviv, but has lived in North Texas since he was a child. Now, he and his wife are raising their two children in Frisco.

The Matityahu family has been glued to their phones, checking communication and news sources out of Israel after family members reported hearing sirens and taking shelter.

Matityahu was able to get hold of his grandmother, aunts, uncle, extended family and friends who live across Israel.

With retaliation expected, all flights were grounded.

What they're saying:

"My aunt was at the airport trying to return to Dallas. She was visiting her kids. She has two kids there in Israel. They shut down the airport," Matityahu said. "I always try to put myself in their situation. See if I was still in Israel, if my parents never moved to America. things like that. I think all the time.,where would I be? Would I be in the army? Would I be in the reserves? Would I have a family? Would I be alive?"