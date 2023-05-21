Instagram back online after temporary outage: 'Sorry for the trouble'
A temporary Instagram outage has now been fixed, according to the social media's Twitter page.
"Instagram is back! Sorry for the trouble - we had a brief outage earlier and resolved the issue that caused it," the tweet read.
The company did not specify what caused the outage.
According to DownDetector, more than 160,000 instances were reported around 6 p.m. ET Sunday.
The spike began around 5:45 and continued.
DownDetector is an online platform that collects real-time reports from users around the world.
When trying to use Instagram, the feed wasn't refreshing and gave produces the spinning loading wheel or the "Couldn’t refresh feed" message.
Instagram is owned by Facebook parent company Meta.
This developing story was reported from Detroit.