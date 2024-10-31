Expand / Collapse search

Irving teen arrested, charged in murder of 18-year-old Cidrik Calhoune

By
Published  October 31, 2024 1:01pm CDT
Irving
FOX 4
article

Khalil Phillip Lavell Townsend, 17 (Source: Irving Police Department)

IRVING, Texas - Irving Police have identified a murdered teen and have arrested a teenager suspected in the shooting.

The shooting happened on Oct. 26 just after 3 p.m. on Cowboys Parkway, not far from Valley Ranch Parkway, When police arrived, they found 18-year-old Cidrick Calhoune dead.

Related

Irving shooting: 1 dead, manhunt for suspects comes up empty
article

Irving shooting: 1 dead, manhunt for suspects comes up empty

One person was found dead after a shooting on Cowboys Parkway on Saturday afternoon.

Investigators say they believed the shooter to be 17-year-old Khalil Phillip Lavell Townsend. 

On Oct. 28, Townsend was found and arrested. He is charged with murder and is awaiting bond at the Irving jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Herring at SHerring@cityofirving.com or by calling 972-721-2604. 

The Source

  • Information in this article is from the Irving Police Department.