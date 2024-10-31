Irving teen arrested, charged in murder of 18-year-old Cidrik Calhoune

article

Irving Police have identified a murdered teen and have arrested a teenager suspected in the shooting.

The shooting happened on Oct. 26 just after 3 p.m. on Cowboys Parkway, not far from Valley Ranch Parkway, When police arrived, they found 18-year-old Cidrick Calhoune dead.

Investigators say they believed the shooter to be 17-year-old Khalil Phillip Lavell Townsend.

On Oct. 28, Townsend was found and arrested. He is charged with murder and is awaiting bond at the Irving jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Herring at SHerring@cityofirving.com or by calling 972-721-2604.