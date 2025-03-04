Irving apartments evacuated, school closed due to storm damage

The Brief An area near N. O'Connor Road and W. Pioneer Parkway in Irving suffered significant storm damage because of Tuesday morning's storms. Roughly 350 people were evacuated and a school in that neighborhood was closed for the day. A temporary shelter is open for displaced residents at the Georgia Farrow Rec Center.



A neighborhood in Irving was evacuated, and people are being asked to avoid the area because of a significant amount of storm damage.

Irving storm damage

What we know:

The area near N. O’Connor Road and W. Pioneer Drive in Irving suffered significant damage during Tuesday morning’s storms.

Officer Anthony Alexander with the Irving Police Department roughly 350 people have been evacuated from the area. That includes two apartment complexes and several homes.

deZavala Middle School, which is also in the area, was closed for the day. Firefighters deemed it unsafe for students because of downed power lines and a gas leak.

No traffic is being allowed on N. Connor Road between Rock Island Road and Union Bower Road or on Pioneer Drive between McArthur Boulevard and Ada Street.

"Right now we have emergency crews out here on the scene trying to assess the damage and just the overall magnitude of the situation," Officer Alexander said.

The city has opened the Georgia Farrow Recreation Center on Davis Drive as a temporary shelter for anyone needing a place to stay.

Fortunately, there were no reports of injuries.

What we don't know:

Officer Alexander said there’s no timeline yet for when people will be allowed to return home.

"We just want residents to know that we’re going to be out here for quite a while," he said. "Our emergency services and fire personnel, they’re constantly assessing the damage. Once they understand that everything is structurally sound, they’ll allow people to go back in. But I don’t have an answer as to when that might be."

He said the city will continue to post updates on social media as crews clear the streets and Oncor restores power to the area.

It’s also still not clear if a tornado or straight-line winds hit the area.

The National Weather Service is expected to make that determination after sending an assessment team.