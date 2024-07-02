Expand / Collapse search

Irving man accused of stabbing girlfriend to death

Published  July 2, 2024
IRVING, Texas - Irving police arrested a man who allegedly stabbed his girlfriend multiple times.

Police were called to the 3100 block of Walnut Hill Lane shortly after 6 a.m. on Monday.

Officers found a female victim, 42-year-old Sucel Cuba Gomez, dead in the parking lot with multiple stab wounds.

Police say the suspect, 44-year-old Yunier Aldazabal, fled the area in a vehicle.

Yunier Aldazabal

Officers found the car in the parking lot on W Irving Boulevard.

Aldazabel was taken into custody without incident.

Investigators say they learned Aldazabel and Gomez were in a dating relationship.

Irving police say they are continuing to investigate.