Irving man accused of stabbing girlfriend to death
IRVING, Texas - Irving police arrested a man who allegedly stabbed his girlfriend multiple times.
Police were called to the 3100 block of Walnut Hill Lane shortly after 6 a.m. on Monday.
Officers found a female victim, 42-year-old Sucel Cuba Gomez, dead in the parking lot with multiple stab wounds.
Police say the suspect, 44-year-old Yunier Aldazabal, fled the area in a vehicle.
Yunier Aldazabal
Officers found the car in the parking lot on W Irving Boulevard.
Aldazabel was taken into custody without incident.
Investigators say they learned Aldazabel and Gomez were in a dating relationship.
Irving police say they are continuing to investigate.