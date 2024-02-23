Irving police cracking down on speeding drivers in hopes it will cut down on crashes

The Irving Police Department is cracking down on speeding drivers in hopes it will bring down the number of crashes that are caused by drivers who are going above the speed limit.

Police took part in an initiative that focused on speed and other hazardous violations.

During a four-hour period, Irving police officers pulled over dozens of vehicles.

One driver was clocked at 111 miles per hour.

For those who drive on the George Bush Turnpike through Irving, chances are they've seen officers, possibly on the side of the road or in their rearview mirror.

The Irving Police Department's Traffic Unit is cracking down on speeders, and there's plenty of them, with some driving in excess of 100 miles per hour.

"That's one of the big things. These guys are doing over 90 MPH, 100 MPH consistently. Several vehicles close to each other, all doing the same speed," Irving PD officer Brandon Ellington said.

Ellington was one of nine motorcycle officers who worked two traffic enforcement initiatives earlier this week.

The speed limit on State Highway 161 is 70 miles per hour.

The officers pulled over 143 vehicles for speeding.

"Most of the times, especially mornings and evenings, it's, 'I'm just trying to get home or I'm just trying to get to work,’" Ellington said.

Officer Ellington said there were more than 250 crashes last year just along that stretch of the Bush Turnpike, and more than 100 of them were related to high speeds.

It can be dangerous for the motorcycle officers too.

They have to go even faster to catch the speeding drivers.

"We do have come from a standstill and catch up to these violator vehicles, and we're having to travel in excess of 100 MPH ourselves just to catch up to them," Ellington added.

Since the beginning of the month, Irving PD said there have been 15 major wrecks on this roadway, with speed being a contributing factor in the majority of those collisions.

Their message to drivers is simple: slow down.

"My advice on that is leave a little earlier. It's not worth your life or that of others at the speed you're traveling just because you're running a little bit late to work," Ellington said.

Irving officers issued 136 citations and gave out 30 warnings during their initiative.

A ticket for speeding can cost you up to $334.

Irving PD said drivers can expect more traffic initiatives like this in the future.