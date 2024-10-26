Irving shooting: 1 dead, manhunt for suspects comes up empty

article

Suspects are on the run after a deadly shooting in Irving on Sunday.

Irving police were called to a shooting on Cowboys Parkway, not far from Valley Ranch Parkway, at 3:10 p.m.

One victim was found dead.

Witnesses say they saw the suspects run from the scene of the shooting.

Irving PD, Coppell PD and Texas DPS were involved in a search for the suspects, but they were not found.

Irving police say an investigation into the shooting is still in the early stages.

The shooting victim's name will not be released until family members are notified.

The Source Information in this article comes from Irving Police and Coppell Police.




