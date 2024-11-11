Man forced woman into back room of Irving business, sexually assaulted her, police say

Irving police are looking for a man who they say walked into an establishment and sexually assaulted a female employee.

Police released video of the suspect in a mask walking into the building near State Highway 183 and Esters Road.

The man then approached a female employee, forced her into the back room and assaulted her, according to police.

The man is believed to be between 50 and 60 years old.

Irving police say the man is wanted for aggravated kidnapping and aggravated sex assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Irving detectives at 972-721-2754 or thilton@cityofirving.org.