Irving fire station damaged by fire while firefighters out on call

On Saturday morning, while firefighters were out on an emergency call, a delivery driver called Irving Fire Dispatch saying there was smoke coming from the fire station located at 8101 Jetstar.

According to Irving Fire Department, the crew had been out of the station for about 15 minutes before the call came in at 9:45 a.m.

When the crew arrived at Fire Station 9, they saw the smoke and contained the fire to the kitchen and living area of the station. The fire was quickly extinguished, according to fire officials. The rest of the station, including the bathroom and sleeping quarters, were damaged by smoke.

There were no injuries reported and no damage to the fire equipment. The fire is being investigated to determine what happened.

Investigators did learn the fire started in the kitchen area near the stove.

"We can’t definitively say what caused the fire. Maintenance records show that the stove was serviced within the past two weeks for some type of malfunction, so we can’t rule that out yet. There will be a thorough investigation over the next few weeks to determine the cause," said Irving Fire Public Information Officer, Chad Moose in a statement to FOX 4.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Fire Station 9 located at 8101 Jetstar (Source: Irving Fire Department)

He says it is a natural habit of theirs to turn off lights, lock doors, turn off the stove, etc., since they're often interrupted throughout the course of a 24-hour shift.

In the meantime, the firefighters from Station 9 will join the fire crews from stations nearest to Station 9's district.

Fire officials say they will keep a strong presence near the community they serve.