California man arrested in East Texas for sexually assaulting woman in Irving

A 70-year-old man from California is now behind bars for the sexual assault of a woman inside an Irving business.

Patrick Francis Hoversten was taken into custody on Wednesday in Tyler, Texas.

Irving police issued an arrest warrant for him earlier this week.

They believe he is the man seen on video walking into an establishment on Highway 183 and Esters Road on November 10.

While inside, police said he approached a female employee and forced her into the back room, where she was sexually assaulted.

Police did not release any information about the victim or the exact location where the alleged assault took place.

That area has a few business hotels, restaurants and gas stations.

Hoversten is a truck driver from Sonoma, California.

Public records show the suspect has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 1975. It includes multiple felony charges and a charge for indecent exposure, which he spent time in prison for since it was a repeat offense.

Patrick Francis Hoversten (Smith County Jail)

Hoversten is currently in the Smith County Jail.

He’s expected to be brought back to Irving to face aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault charges.