Irving school crossing guard hit by car

A crossing guard was hit by a car near a school in Irving last week.

Irving police said it happened last Monday morning at the intersection of E. Shady Grove Road and S. Irving Heights Drive, which is near Schulze Elementary School and the Irving Secondary Reassignment Center.

The guard was standing in a designated crosswalk and acting in her official capacity at the time.

She was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

A driver responsible told police they did not see the guard in the crosswalk.

Police said the driver stopped to help and, at this point, is not facing any charges.