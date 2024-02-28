Buyer Beware: Irving police warn of Facebook Marketplace truck scam

Police in Irving likely prevented scammers from selling six stolen pickup trucks online.

The trucks were recovered recently by the Irving Police Department’s auto theft detectives.

All six had their VINs switched out, and detectives believe they were heading for the Facebook Marketplace.

The suspects in the case had fake titles and other fake documents to make the sales seem legitimate, police said.

If they had been sold, the new owners would have gotten a rude awakening at the tax office, since the vehicles were already registered and had been reported stolen.

"We urge everyone to please do their homework and only purchase items, especially high-dollar items such as vehicles, from trusted individuals and/or businesses," the Irving Police Department said on social media.

Irving police did not provide any details about the suspected scammers or say what charges they face.