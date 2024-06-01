Irving police station damaged in Saturday storms

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Source: Irving Police Department)

An Irving police station was damaged when a storm rolled through the area on Saturday afternoon.

The department shared photos of damage to its North Police Station on the 5900 block of Riverside Drive.

Image 1 of 9 ▼

The photos show damage to the roof.

The Irving Police Department says that no one was injured in the storms and dispatch was not affected.

Featured article

Severe thunderstorm and flood warnings were issued in Irving on Saturday afternoon.