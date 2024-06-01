Dallas weather: Low chance of storms Saturday

After a rainy week, we could see a few more storms in North Texas on Saturday, but they won't be for everyone.

Storms developed out to the west of our area in the early morning hours, but those all but died out by the time they made it DFW.

There will be a nice break for the morning, with temperatures climbing.

As we get into the midday hours and our temperatures warm up, we can see a few showers and storms pop, mainly east of I-35.

From noon through sunset, you have about 30% coverage in our area.

The strongest storms could produce gusty winds and lightning, but the overall risk of severe weather is low. There will be lightning and some heavy rain.

Temperatures are expected to be in the mid to upper 80s ,and it will be humid.

Things will get a bit hotter on Sunday as we should be able to heat in the morning through the mid afternoon. Highs will get up close to 90.

There's a chance for about 30 to 40% coverage of storms in the evening hours on Sunday.

There are also low chances of storms on Monday and Tuesday.

Temperatures could reach the mid 90s by the middle of the week!